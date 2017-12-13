Cowgirls begin season with two wins

The Cody-Kilgore Cowgirls opened their season with a weekend of basketball games on December 1 - 2 Their first game was away at Hay Springs High School. The girls walked away with a win, 43-32. On Saturday the 2nd, they faced the Sioux County Warriors at home. The Cowgirls walked away with another win, 37-49.

