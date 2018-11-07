Creighton Ends AHS Volleyball’s Season in First Round of Subdistricts

The Ainsworth Bulldog Volleyball team ended their season with a loss to Creighton during C2-8 subdistricts on October 29th.

Ainsworth went 0-3 against Creighton, falling 20-25, 14-25 and 21-25.

Junior Brieann Schipporeit had 11 kills to lead Ainsworth in attacking. Freshman Kaitlyn Nelson made four kills, senior Shelby Jones had three, sophomore Mila Pozehl and freshman Summer Richardson both made two kills and senior Erin Painter had one. Jones delivered two ace serves, while Richardson and freshman Madelyn Goochey had one ace apiece.

