Cross country team continues to improve personal times

The Gorilla Cross Country team made the short trip to Burke last week for a Homecoming week run. All three members of the team raced well on a cold and breezy day out on the course.

Emma Thomas had a 7th place varsity finish in a time of 20:55. She continues to improve on her times each week as we push toward our last couple of meets.

