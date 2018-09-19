Cross country team travels to Chamberlain

Wed, 09/19/2018 - 5:00am
Coach Jennifer Voigt

The Gorilla cross country team traveled to Chamberlain on Thursday for the Chamberlain/Big Dakota Conference Invitational meet.

Emma Thomas and Toby McMillen participated in the meet, with Luke Sinclair out for the week with an injury. It was a very challenging day with temperatures near 90 degrees and high humidity.

Toby ran in the JV boys 4-kilometer event, finishing in just over 27 minutes to come in 67th place.

 

