David Kotrba/Charlie Johnson remains in first place in Gregory men’s league

I'm having trouble writing this same thing so many weeks in a row but I have to report that David Kotrba/Charlie Johnson are still in first place in the league and have continued to increase their lead. The only negative I can see on their horizon is that the first place team has never faired very well in the first week of playoffs. It will be interesting to see how this works out. Al Cerny/Ken Cerny have taken over second place and are followed by Ron Kyburz/Don Frank. I tried to look up the teams of David Fogel/David Fogel and Ben Stukel/Randy Klein just to see what has happened to them as they used to be in second and third. Every time I googled either team I kept getting directed to a Tidy Bowl commercial so I have to assume they have fallen on hard times in the golf league.

Low gross honors were, once again, won by Ron Kyburz when he put a 38 on the board. Low net was won easily by Alex Hamilton when he shot a 40 with 14 strokes of handicap for a net of 26. Brad Kruse was the unfortunate soul to be on the receiving end of that effort and when I tried to talk to him about it he didn't say much and he walked kind of funny. I was able to figure it out from there.