Donita Painter and Darlene Ehlers Win 2-Person Golf Scramble

The Ainsworth Municipal Golf Course hosted a 2-Person Women’s Golf Scramble on Saturday, July 29th.

The Championship Flight was won by Donita Painter and Darlene Ehlers with an 83. Alyx O’Hare and Calista Keezer tied with Ashley Martin and Jen Martin with 84s. After a scorecard play off, O’Hare and Keezer took second place with third place going to Martin and Martin.

In the First Flight, Penny Waits and Kendra Cleal won a scorecard playoff with Sam Vonheeder and Bobbi Graff. Both teams shot 96. Third place went to Brenda Davis and Liz Goshorn with a 97.

