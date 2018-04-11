Fifteen 4-Person Teams Played in the 6th Annual Pink Lady Dart Tournament

Sixty dart players formed 15 teams of four on Saturday, April 7th to play in the Ainsworth Pink Ladies Dart Tournament held at the Silver Circle. President Lindsi McNair welcomed everyone who came to play and help raise money to help those fighting cancer.

This year there were five teams in the A Division and 10 teams in the B Division.

