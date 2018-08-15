First night elimination round is in the books for Gregory men’s golf league

The first night of playoffs is in the books and it did shake things up. As in past years, it did not bode well for the leaders. Scott Anshutz and Doug Steffen have led the league most of the year and they got taken out on the first night. Scott was still in healing mode so Larry Kucera filled in for him again but the Kuch man and Steffen ran into a couple of buzz saws by the name of Doug Pochop and Brad Kahler. These guys have been coming on lately and Wednesday night they just wouldn’t quit coming on and it was too much for their opponents.

Dan DeSmet shot low gross for the evening with a 37. He also tied for low net with a handicap of 9 for a net of 28. Mike Hoffman shot a 46 with 18 strokes of handicap for the same net as did Kevin Schwartz when he shot a 42 with 13 strokes of handicap.

