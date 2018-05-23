Five strokes keeps team from state

Wed, 05/23/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

The Boys Golf Team were kept from their spot at state by five strokes when they placed fourth at districts with a team score of 366. Dylan Hathorn placed 10th with 83 to qualify for the two day state tournament that was held at the Kearney Country Club. Individual scores are as follows: Jordan Kelber, 95; Dillion Muirhead, 96; Kyle Grooms, 92; and Grant Fischer, 101.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467