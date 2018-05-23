Five strokes keeps team from state

The Boys Golf Team were kept from their spot at state by five strokes when they placed fourth at districts with a team score of 366. Dylan Hathorn placed 10th with 83 to qualify for the two day state tournament that was held at the Kearney Country Club. Individual scores are as follows: Jordan Kelber, 95; Dillion Muirhead, 96; Kyle Grooms, 92; and Grant Fischer, 101.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/