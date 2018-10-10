Four Bulldogs Medal at Middle School State Cross Country

The Ainsworth Middle School Girls Cross Country qualifiers saved their best for last. Just two days after running their first 3K distance at the Southwest Conference Championship meet in Broken Bow, the girls took on some of the state’s best at the Jr. High State Championships hosted by Papillion La Vista South on Saturday, October 6th.

In the end, Katherine Kerrigan, Tessa Barthel, Terrin Barthel and Arlyn Lazo all walked away with medals.

Katherine Kerrigan again led they way for the Bulldogs in a field that featured 231 runners in the Open Division. Kerrigan led a pack of four Bulldogs into the medals. Kerrigan finished 14th with a time of 13:15.9.

