Game and Parks accepting Trout in the Classroom applications

Wed, 07/19/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Applications are being accepted until July 31, for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's Trout in the Classroom curriculum program.

 

The program takes a fish hatchery into the classroom so students can learn about aquatic habitat, water quality, ecosystem interactions, food webs and life cycles while hatching and raising rainbow trout. The program is active in 62 classrooms across the state.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467