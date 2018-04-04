GHS golfers warming up for the season

The girls’ and boys’ golf teams have started gearing up for the 2018 season. A total of eleven students have signed up to lend their talents to the Gregory effort. The boys’ lineup consists of Jon Bakke, a senior, who tied for 15th place in last year’s state tournament, junior JJ Beck, a 19th place finisher at the 2017 state tournament, and senior Jayd Van Der Werff.

This is VanDerWerff’s first season as a GHS golfer. Coach Brian Allmendinger commented, “Bakke and Beck have been consistently top performers for us for the past few seasons. Both have placed at state in each of the past two years. Each one loves the sport and puts in a tremendous amount of their own time to improve their game. Jayd VanDerWerff will be participating in both track and golf this season after being exclusively a track participant. He is a tremendous athlete, committing to SDSU for football, and will help round out our boys’ team.”

