Girls golfers compete in Burke and boys in Platte on Friday

The middle school and junior varsity golf tournaments on Tuesday, April 25th were cancelled due to weather.

This week the middle school will travel to the Tyndall golf course for their last tournament on Tuesday, May 2nd. On the same day the junior varsity golfed in Springfield for their final tournament of the season.

Both the boys and girls varsity teams were able to compete in a tournament on Friday, April 28th.

The girls golfed in Tyndall while the boys traveled to Scotland. On a cold, windy day both teams did very well.

On the girls side, juniors Emma Schweigert and Lindsey Wenger both placed with final scores of 105 and 108 respectively. Freshman Brooklyn VanDerWerff participated in her first varsity tournament and missed placing by only one stroke.

