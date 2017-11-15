Gorilla football recap

Well folks, “we” did it! With “our” 56-30 drubbing of Irene/Wakonda in the Dome “we” capped off an outstanding 2017 campaign. I absolutely beamed with pride as “we” collected 1.) the best mascot award; 2.) our second consecutive 9AA crown; 3.) the Joe Robbie MVP award; 4.) the Outstanding Lineman award; 5.) the Outstanding Back award; 6.) the new championship game record for the longest pass reception; 7.) the new title game record for the most 1st downs with 26 of them; 8.) the most total yards of production in the 35 year history of the playoffs; 9.) it seems as though “we” broke one or two more records as well (explanation to follow) and 10.) surely, Coach of the Year award.

* Explanation/sidebar: Here is the reason that as of this writing I am not sure of what other records “we” captured. Our 2nd grade grandson is a huge Nebraska Cornhusker fan, near the end of the game he asked who would win if Nebraska played the Gregory Gorillas. I immediately told him the Gorillas would win and gave him a couple of reasons why. He kind of slumped back in his chair and was looking a bit sad. Well, we can’t have that! So I told him it would probably be a tie. He was happy with that!

Anyway, after the game, he went down on the field and looked up at our big, sweaty Gorillas and decided he wanted an autograph. So our program with all the old stats and records had to be sacrificed so he could get JJ Beck’s signature on the cover. It will now find a special place in his Nebraska adorned bedroom. He also promised that when he catches a touchdown pass he is going to lay on his back and hold the ball up in the air like Blake Boes did (twice).

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/