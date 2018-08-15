Gorilla football season begins Friday night

The Gregory Gorillas football team will kick off their 2018 season Friday, August 17, hosting Kimball/White Lake.

The Gorillas are coming off a 12-0 season, including a state championship last year. They beat Kimball/White Lake 48-16, Parkston 36-8, Jones Country/ White River 56-6, Rapid City Christian 52-0, Bon Homme 36-26, Platte-Geddes 60-7, Wolsey-Wessington 34-6, and Miller Highmore/ Harrold 44-14 in the regular season. In the play-offs, they came out on top against Elkton/Lake Benton 60-22, Wolsey-Wessington 24-8, and Miller Highmore/Harrold 60-14 before taking on Irene/ Wakonda in the championship game where they claimed their third state title in four years, stunning their opponent 56-30.

Head coach Brian Allmendinger, who was named 2017 Football Coach of the Year by the South Dakota High School Coaches Associaton, heads into the season for his eleventh year of coaching, all of which has been in Gregory, with a 75-28 record. He said, “Developing experience and depth after losing a tremendous group of twelve seniors,” will be his biggest challenge for the 2018 season.

