Gorilla golfers enjoy successful pre-region tournament action

Both boys and girls golf teams competed in the pre-region golf tournament on Friday, May 18th at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell.

The boys team finished in first place with a 239 team score, narrowly beating Platte-Geddes who finished at 241. The girls team finished in second place behind Burke/South Central.

