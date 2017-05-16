Gorilla track team brings home the Kimball/White Lake championship

The Gorillas traveled to Mount Vernon on Tuesday, the 9th of May for the SESD track meet. Then finished their final regular season track meet on Friday, May 12th in Kimball. They will head back to Kimball for the Region 6B meet on May 18th. Field events will start at 10:00 a.m. and running will start at 11:00 a.m. The top two placers in each event will qualify for the state track meet in Sioux Falls on May 26th and 27th.

“These past couple weeks, the kids have really stepped it up and have been competing at a high level. Megan Warnke has been running with determination and dropping seconds off her quarter times. Emma Thomas continues to show her grit, as she finds a way to chase down the girls in front of her,” stated Coach Stukel.

On the boys side, Aaron Voigt continues to run the distance races strong. Aaron has also had a couple impressive times in the 800. Robert Vomacka also turned in his best 400 split of the year this past Friday.

