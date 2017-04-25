Gorilla track team competes at Jaguar Invitational, girls team claim third place, boys team second place

The Gregory track team traveled to Corsica on Tuesday, April 18th to participate in the Jaguar Invitational.

Results for the GHS girls team

High Jump: Megan Warnke, 5th, 4’ 8”.

Triple Jump: Sydney Svatos, 3rd, 28’ 8.5”.

Long Jump: JayCee Bartling, 1st, 14’ 3.75”.

3200 Relay: Gregory, 3rd, 11:36.26 - Bailey Beck, Lauren Svatos, Megan Warnke and Jaslee Kerner.

