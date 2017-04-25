Gorilla track team competes at Jaguar Invitational, girls team claim third place, boys team second place
Tue, 04/25/2017 - 12:27pm News Staff
Kurt Stukel
The Gregory track team traveled to Corsica on Tuesday, April 18th to participate in the Jaguar Invitational.
Results for the GHS girls team
High Jump: Megan Warnke, 5th, 4’ 8”.
Triple Jump: Sydney Svatos, 3rd, 28’ 8.5”.
Long Jump: JayCee Bartling, 1st, 14’ 3.75”.
3200 Relay: Gregory, 3rd, 11:36.26 - Bailey Beck, Lauren Svatos, Megan Warnke and Jaslee Kerner.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/