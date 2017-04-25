Gorilla track team competes at Jaguar Invitational, girls team claim third place, boys team second place

Tue, 04/25/2017 - 12:27pm News Staff
Kurt Stukel

The Gregory track team traveled to Corsica on Tuesday, April 18th to participate in the Jaguar Invitational.

Results for the GHS girls team

High Jump: Megan Warnke, 5th, 4’ 8”.

Triple Jump: Sydney Svatos, 3rd, 28’ 8.5”.

Long Jump: JayCee Bartling, 1st, 14’ 3.75”.

3200 Relay: Gregory, 3rd, 11:36.26 - Bailey Beck, Lauren Svatos, Megan Warnke and Jaslee Kerner.

 

