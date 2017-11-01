Gorillas advance to semi-finals

On another cold and windy Thursday night at Mike Dacy Field, the Gorillas defeated the Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds 24-8 to advance to the semi-final game.

Gregory will play Miller/Highmore- Harrold for the chance to travel to the DakotaDome. Gregory and Miller played recently on October 13, 2017, at Mike Dacy Field with the Gorillas earning the victory in that one 44-14. Since then, Miller has victories against Webster 50-26 in the first round of the playoffs, and defeated Arlington/Lake Preston 40-24 in the quarterfinals.

Three of the remaining four teams in the 9AA playoffs are from the Missouri Valley Conference. These teams include Miller, Kimball/ White Lake, and Gregory. Before Thursday night, five of the eight remaining teams were from the conference.

