Gorillas are #1

Gregory defeated Irene-Wakonda 56-30 to win their second state championship in as many years. The game was played at the DakotaDome in Vermillion last Thursday afternoon in front of a Sea of Red. The win also marked the third time in four years the Gorillas have brought home a state championship.

All told, the 2017 seniors lost only four games throughout their football career, to include middle school. All four of those losses came in 2015.

Andy McCance won the Joe Robbie Award as most valuable player of the game and was also selected as the Outstanding Back. McCance also won both awards in 2016. Cade Fortuna was selected as the Outstanding Lineman.

