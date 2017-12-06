Gorillas begin season against Chamberlain

The Gorillas will begin their basketball season on December 12 against Chamberlain.

Jeff Determan will be entering his 14th year as head coach. His assistant coach is Lonnie Klundt. The team is coming off a 11-12 record last year with seven returning letter winners.

Gregory remains in the SESD and SCC conference again this year.

Top returnees this year are seniors: Dylan Borszich 6’1” forward, Max Klundt 6’ guard, Jayd VanDerWerff 6’1 forward, Aaron Voigt 6’1 guard and sophomore Tommy Determan 6’2 forward.

