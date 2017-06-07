Gorillas compete at state track meet

Wed, 06/07/2017 - 11:54am News Staff
Kurt Stukel

The Gregory track team competed at the South Dakota State Track Meet on May 26th and 27th in Sioux Falls.

As a team, the Gorillas competed very well. The girls medley relay finished in ninth place. It was girl’s fastest time of the year and they were within two tenths of a second from moving into the medal round.

JayCee Bartling also came just shy of the medal stand by only one and a half inches in the long jump.

 

