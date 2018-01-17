Gorillas defeat Red Raiders and Cougars

Gregory 63 Wagner 43

The Gorillas picked up their third win of the season last Tuesday on their home floor over the Wagner Red Raiders.

The Gorillas took a 14-7 lead after one quarter as all five starters scored in the first quarter. The Gorillas continued their balanced scoring in the second quarter as well as each starter tallied points and the Gorillas had a 32-24 lead at the half.

"We were really good defensively in the first quarter, but gave up too many points in the second quarter. I was also pleased with our balance offensively in the first half,” said the coach.

Gregory out-scored the Red Raiders 15-7 in the third quarter to open up a 16 point lead heading into the fourth quarter, where the Gorillas put the game away. Aaron Voigt paced the Gorillas with 19 points. Max Klundt and Tommy Determan each netted 10 points for the Gorillas.

