Gorillas defeat Warriors, 59-44

Gregory 59 Winner 44

The Gorillas defeated the Winner Warriors in the home opener on Saturday, Janaury 6, 2018, in the night cap of double header.

The Gorillas took an early lead and never looked back as they led at every quarter break throughout the game. The Gorillas got balanced scoring from Jayd VanDerWerff, Aaron Voigt and Dylan Borszich throughout the game as the trio paced the Gorillas. Jayd VanDerWerff finished the game with 22 points and 11 rebounds while Aaron Voigt added 12 points and 7 assists and Dylan Borszich netted 11 points and 7 rebounds.