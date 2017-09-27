Gorillas down Cavaliers for Homecoming win

Gregory improved to 5-0 on the season by defeating Bon Homme 36-26 at Mike Dacy Field on Friday, September 22. This game was a battle between the number 1 and number 2 ranked teams in 9AA football. Both teams entered the contest undefeated.

Bon Homme started the scoring on their first possession when Colin Adams caught an 11 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Bryce Scieszinski. After a successful two-point conversion, Gregory was down 8-0 early in the first quarter. A little over a minute later, Andy McCance found Jayd VanDerWerff for a 67 yard touchdown reception and after the twopoint conversion, the game was tied 8-8. Bon Homme answered with :35 seconds remaining in the first quarter when Adams again found the end zone on a 35 yard touchdown reception. A failed two-point conversion left the game 14-8 heading into the second quarter.

The second quarter saw the Gorillas connect on three touchdown passes from McCance to Jon Bakke, JJ Beck, and Caleb Stukel. Stukel’s reception came with :32 seconds left in the first half and allowed the Gorillas to take a 30-14 lead into the half.

