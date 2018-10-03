Gorillas earn Homecoming victory

Gregory improved to 5-1 by defeating Platte-Geddes 46-6. The Gorillas gained 406 yards offensively while giving up just 167 yards. Gregory forced one turnover on the evening with an Evan Juracek fumble recovery.

Sophomore nose guard Rhoss Oliver had his best game of the season leading the team in tackles with 15 to include 4 tackles for a loss. Luke Murray finished with 11 tackles, while Tyler Murray, Ethan Dargatz, and Jordan Vosika all had 10 tackles. On offense, Tyler Murray led the team with 160 all-purpose yards to include 110 rushing and 50 receiving.

