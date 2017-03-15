Gorillas fall to Black Panthers in region play at Corn Palace

Gregory 35 Platte/Geddes 49 The Gregory Gorillas fell to the Platte/Geddes Black Panthers in the Region 6B finals on Tuesday night, March 7, at the Corn Palace.

Platte/Geddes took an early lead while getting off to an 8-0 start before the Gorillas got on the board. Gregory trailed 14-7 after one quarter of play. The Gorillas, behind three 3 point baskets from Aaron Voigt cut the second quarter deficit to two points at 20-18, but the Black Panthers netted the final four points of the half to lead 24-18 at the break.

“We had a slow start but picked up some momentum in the second comquarter when Aaron got going. The run they made on us right before half killed the momentum,” said Coach Determan.

The Gorillas and Black Panthers played a relatively even third quarter, but the Gorillas trailed 35-28 after three quarters of play.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Walters%20HeraldID405/