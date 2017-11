During the semi-final playoff game against Miller/Highmore-Harrold, #10 senior Andy McCance broke Jaden Bartling’s 2012 record of 465 yards of all purpose with his 507 yards. The Gorillas now have a 23 game winning streak.

