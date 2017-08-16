Gorillas open 2017 football season in Kimball

Gregory will begin their season against a strong Kimball/White Lake team on Friday, August 18th. The game will be played in Kimball with a 7:00 P.M. kick off. The official start to the Gorillas’ season began on Monday, August 7th with morning practices.

Gregory returns a nice group of upper classmen from their 2016 state championship team. Among the senior leaders Gregory will count on offensively include quarterback Andy McCance, offensive linemen Cade Fortuna and Dustin Frank, and wide receivers Jayd VanDerWerff, Jon Bakke, and Blake Boes. Junior running back JJ Beck will return as a starter from last season. Fellow juniors expected to step in and contribute offensively are linemen Quinton McMillen and Ethan Dargatz as well as running backs Caleb Stukel and Tyler Murray.

