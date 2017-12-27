Gorillas open season against Chamberlain and Colome
Wed, 12/27/2017 - 9:40am News Staff
by Coach Jeff Determan Gregory 24 Chamberlain 63
The Gregory Gorillas tipped off their season on Tuesday, December 12 in Chamberlain where they fell to the Cubs by a score of 63-24.
The Gorillas got off to a sluggish start offensively while Chamberlain came out firing on all cylinders. The Gorillas were able to manage just two free throws in the first quarter and trailed 13-2 after one quarter.
The Gorillas picked up the scoring a little in the second quarter, but the Cubs continued to scorch the nets and the halftime score was 28-10 in favor of the Cubs.
