Gorillas win close game against Kimball/White Lake

Gregory scored two first half touchdowns and held on to defeat Kimball/White Lake 12-6 in the 2018 football opener. In a defensive struggle, the Gorillas held the WildKats out of the end zone on the final play of the game on a great play by senior safety Garret Roeder. Roeder, who had been victimized two plays earlier on a long pass play, knocked the ball away from the WildKat receiver in the end zone to preserve the victory and extend the Gorilla win streak to 25 games.

Both Roeder and fellow senior Ethan Dargatz enjoyed the best games of their high school career. Dargatz, starting on the defensive line tallied 10 tackles good for second on the team behind standout senior middle linebacker JJ Beck who finished with 15 tackles. Sophomore defensive lineman Rhoss Oliver started his first game and turned in a great performance with 9 tackles on the night. Tyler Murray and Evan Juracek each had 8 tackles. Caleb Stukel turned in a fumble recovery along with 7 tackles.

