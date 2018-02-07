Gorillas win over Trojans in double overtime

Gregory 53 Avon 56

The Gregory Gorillas dropped their eighth game of the year to Avon on January 25.

The Gorillas had the lead at all quarter stops except at the final buzzer. Gregory used a balanced scoring attack to gain a 30-23 halftime lead.

The Pirates spent little time erasing the seven point deficit in the third quarter. With the Gorillas leading by two points after three quarters, the two teams continued to lock horns throughout the fourth quarter. The Pirates took a late six point lead but a three point play by Jayd VanDerwerff cut the deficit to three points. The Pirates missed two free throws and the Gorillas took advantage with a basket, cutting the deficit to one point. After a made free throw, the Pirates held a two point lead but put the Gorillas on the line. Jayd VanDerWerff made 1 of 2 free throws as Gregory still trailed by one point. Two more made free throws gave the Pirates a three point lead and a last second three point try by Jayd VanDerWerff sailed just long for the tie.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/