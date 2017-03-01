Gorillas wrap-up regular season, head into district action Tuesday

Wed, 03/01/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

by Coach Jeff Determan

The Gregory Gorillas fell to the Platte/Geddes Black Panthers on Saturday, February 25, 2017, in the final game of the regular season by a score of 51-35. The Gorillas held a slim 11-9 lead after one quarter of play but were out-scored in the final three quarters as the Black Panthers pulled away after halftime.
 
