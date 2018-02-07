Grapplers fall in dual with Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon

The Burke/Gregory Storm hit the road Tuesday, January 30, for a dual against Bon Homme/Scotland/ Avon in Scotland. We were defeated by a score of 38-36. The competition went all the way down to the last few matches to come up with a winner. It was kind of a see-saw backand- forth battle up until that time. When it was all said and done Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon had won.

We started off on the right foot. Owen Hansen got a little revenge over his opponent who had defeated him in the past, winning an 8-2 decision in the 106-pound weight class.

Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon won the next two matches, however, as Tyrus Bietz defeated Kort Schonebaum in the 113-pound weight class, and Jordan Rueb defeated Mason Hood in the 120-pound class.

Trading pairs of victories with the next matches, Burke/Gregory’s Jordan Vosika won by fall over Jacob Denton in the 126-pound weight class and Jackson Eklund won by fall over Riley Hellmann in the 132-pound class.

