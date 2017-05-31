Gregg Drees and Jeff Johnson lead Gregory men’s golf league

We got rained out last week and as a result, there obviously was not a golf column.

I do have to ask your forgiveness as I did not include a very important note in my first article. One of our group is missing this year and he is missed in many ways. Barry Sinkular, “The Bear,” passed away early this year. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was a very generous member. I remember trying to raise some money for some concrete in front of the clubhouse one night during league a couple of years ago. Barry was the first guy to bring a C note out of his pocket. We miss you Bear and we think of you often. May you rest in peace

