Gregory boys golf team claims third tourney championship of the season

Wed, 05/16/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
Coach Brian Allmendinger

The Gregory boys golf team consisting of Jon Bakke, Jayd VanDerWerff, JJ Beck, and Eli Fogel claimed their third first place finish of the year on Friday, May 11, 2018, at Springfield.

Beck finished the day in second place with an 85. Coming in right behind him in third place was Bakke with an 86. VanDerWerff finished in sixth place with an 88. Fogel, a seventh grader participating in just his second varsity meet, finished the day with a 98, only two strokes from placing.

 

