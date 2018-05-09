Gregory boys take home the team title at Legends Meet/place at Howard Wood

The Gorilla track team traveled to Burke on May 1st where the boys claimed the team title in the Legends Meet. Both the girls and boys teams performed well and were able to achieve some of their personal records. Caleb Stukel ran a personal best and state qualifying time in the 100M dash.

Caleb ran his 100 in a time of 11.47 FAT (Fully Automatic Time), which converted would be a 11.23 in handheld time. The Gorillas then headed to the Howard Wood Relays on Friday and Saturday. Aaron Voigt ran the 3200M run on Friday night and ran his personal best and new school record with a time of 10:10.76. Aaron had previously held that record but he bested that time by one second. Both the girls and boys medley relay teams placed 5th, in which, both teams ran two seconds faster than their prior best times. This was a great accomplishment for these two teams.

