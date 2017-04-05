Gregory boys tracksters claim first place at host invitational

The Gregory Invitational track meet was held on March 27, 2017 at Mike Dacy Field. The weather was absolutely perfect for a track meet. The meet consisted of 13 teams representing both Class A & B schools. This was the first meet for most of these schools so it was a great opportunity for coaches to get a benchmark of their athletes. The Gorillas started the year off on the right foot by placing in the top five in the girls division.

The boys come away with the team title for the third straight year. We also had some great individual accomplishments. We had three high jumpers pre-qualify for the state track meet in May by breaking the state standard height. The three are: Megan Warnke, Tommy Determan, and Blake Boes.

Last year at the state track meet, Blake’s jump was the same height of six other jumpers. Those jumpers had criteria on him so he missed placing. I’m hoping to get a couple high jumpers on the podium at the meet. The Gorillas have a very balanced team and can score points and place high in many different events.

