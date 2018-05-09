Gregory County baseball teams begin season

Varsity action Gregory vs. Platte/Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake Gregory stayed in it until the end, but P/G/DC/WL pulled away late in a 6-3 victory on Tuesday, May 1. The game was tied at two with P/G/DC/WL batting in the top of the sixth when Grant Thomas induced Xavier Marshall to hit into a fielder’s choice, but one run scored. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Gregory tied things up at two. Cade Fortuna hit into a fieler’s choice, scoring one run. Thomas took the loss for Gregory.

He allowed nine hits and six runs over seven innings, striking out six. Cade Fortuna, Blake Boes, Aaron Sundquist, and Max Klundt each collected one hit to lead Gregory. Gregory vs. Lead-Deadwood Gregory built a five-run lead in the fifth inning and then held off Lead-Deadwood’s charge for an 8-7 victory on Wednesday, May 2. Lead-Deadwood scored five runs in the failed comeback on a single by Dawson Jauke in the sixth, a double by Zach M. in the sixth, a home run by Chris Lipp in the seventh, and an error in the seventh. The base paths were crowded in this high-scoring game. Gregory collected nine hits and Lead-Deadwood had 7.

