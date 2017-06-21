Gregory County Legion claims victory over Valentine
Wed, 06/21/2017 - 1:19pm News Staff
The Gregory County Legion defeated Valentine 4-2 thanks to a strong start. They took the lead on a passed ball in the first inning.
Blake Boes earned the win for the Legion. He pitched five and a third innings, surrendering two runs, one hit, and striking out 11. Jayd VanDerWerff recorded the last five outs to earn the save for Gregory County Legion.
