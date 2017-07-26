Gregory County Swim Team travels to Armour to compete in the James River Valley League Tourney

The Gregory County Swim Team traveled to Armour, July 14th and 15th to compete in the James River Valley League Tournament consisting of 11 surrounding teams.

“We were small in numbers this year due to such a busy weekend for other various events but those kids that participated swam very well. Almost all the kids took home some kind of hardware or swam their personal best. Places are given out to the top eight swimmers in each age division. The top three placers are given medals while fourth thru eighth place are given ribbons,” said Kellie Stukel.

