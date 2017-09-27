Gregory cross country runners participate at Bon Homme and Platte

The Gorilla cross country team kicked off homecoming week with a trip to the Bon Homme Country Club last Monday. Six runners participated in a great day of cross country action on a tough course.

Emma Thomas and Emma Schweigert kicked the afternoon off with the varsity girls 5000-meter race. Fifty girls from 17 schools were competing and Emma Thomas had a nice race finishing in 6th place in a time of 22:25. Emma Schweigert also had a good day with a 27:28 to finish in 40th place.

Aaron Voigt was our lone competitor in the boys 5K race. He finished in 3rd place out of 51 boys with a time of 17:33.

Forty-two boys competed in the JV 4000-meter race. Xzavian Fiebelkorn had a fantastic day, running a personal best time of 16:21 and brining home his first 1st place medal of the season. Luke Sinclair finished in 13th place with some knee pain, his time was 17:47. Summer Talsma also had a really good day, finishing 17th out of 34 JV girls in a time of 22:48.

