Gregory fifth grade boys compete at Great Five State Championship

The 5th grade boys basketball team traveled to Minneapolis on June 30th to participate in the Great Five State Championships. Gregory faced the Minnesota state champs right off the start. Gregory had a hard time getting going offensively but kept the game close until late when Mankato pulled away for a 43-20 victory.

In the next game, Gregory faced Pleasant Valley, Iowa, the Iowa state champs. Again, Gregory kept the game close as it was a 4-point game with five minutes to go, but Iowa pulled away for a 32-23 victory.

Gregory matched up with Flandreau, the South Dakota state champs, for seventh place. The boys were rested up from the day before and came out to play. This game was held on the Target Center floor, and it was a great experience for them to play on an NBA court. Gregory defeated Flandreau for seventh place by a score of 23-20.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/