Gregory fourth grade boys place third in Pacesetter Great Four-State

The Gregory Gorillas fourth-grade boys placed third in their division at the Pacesetter Great Four-State Championships on Saturday in St. Paul, MN.

This tournament at Xcel Energy Center included seven teams who qualified through Pacesetter state tournaments in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa.

Gregory beat Williston (ND) 24-13, lost to Grand Forks (ND) and beat Stewartville (the Minnesota champion) 27-26.

