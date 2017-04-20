Gregory golf team participates in first tournament of the season

The varsity golf team participated in the SESDSS tournament on Thursday, April 14th at Fox Run in Yankton. The team consisted of Jon Bakke, Hunter Mills, Emma Schweigert, and Lindsey Wenger.

On a cold, windy day Bakke and Wenger both placed for the Gorillas. Bakke shot an 85 on the day which was good for 8th place. Wenger finished in 13th on the girls side with a 101. Schweigert, participating in her first tournament in a few years, finished with a 106 which was only two strokes from placing. Mills overcame a rough first hole to cut his score by ten on the back nine but it was not enough for him to place in the tournament. This was Bakke’s second tournament of the year as he participated in the Class B Classic on Friday, April 7th in Mitchell. In a strong state wide field, Bakke shot an 85 and finished in 13th place.

The varsity team will continue their season on Friday, April 21st at the Burke/Gregory tournament. The girls team will travel to Burke and the boys will golf in Gregory. Shotgun start at 10:00 a.m. at both locations.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/