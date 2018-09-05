Gregory hosts cross country meet at the Gregory Golf Course

Wed, 09/05/2018 - 5:00am
Coach Jennifer Voigt

The Gorilla cross country team hosted the fifth annual Gorilla Invitational XC meet on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 with six schools in attendance, representing 65 area runners.

The Gregory Golf Course Board once again allowed us to host this event on our course. The weather cooperated with a partly sunny, cooler than normal afternoon for the runners.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467