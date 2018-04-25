Gregory hosts middle school track meet

Wed, 04/25/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
Coach Lonnie Klundt

Tuesday, April 10, Gregory held the first middle school track meet of the season. Eight teams participated in this meet. Due to the condition of the ground, only two field events were held, shot put and high jump. Gregory seventh grade girls placed third and the boys won the meet. Eighth grade girls earned second place, while the boys tied with Burke/South Central for fourth.

Gregory MS Track Meet

Results for 7th grade girls

100 M dash: Savannah Schrader, 9th place, 16.28, Mya Determan, 9th place, 16.28, Dawn EagleStar, 13th place, 16.88, Jordan Svatos, 18th place, 17.28, Shelby Spann, 24th place, 19.01

 

