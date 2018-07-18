Gregory Majors 2 baseball team wins Rosebud League championship title

Wed, 07/18/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

The Rosebud Little League Majors Tournament was held June 25th through the 28th. Gregory Majors 2 entered the tournament as the second seed.

In the first game, Gregory faced Winner Gold. The Gorillas scored 13 runs on 12 hits. Cruz Klundt and Gannon Thomas teamed up pitching, holding Winner Gold to 5 runs. Rylan Peck went 3 for 3, Gannon Thomas and Kade Braun went 2 for 3, and Cruz Klundt going 2 for 2. Luke Stukel, Kyler Svoboda and Jhett Eklund had hits with the Gorillas winning by a score of 13-5.

 

