Gregory Majors team captures first place in the Rosebud Little League tournament last Monday

The Gregory Majors entered the end of the year Rosebud Little League tournament in Gregory on Monday, June 26, 2017, as the #1 seed coming into the tournament with a 7 win - 1 loss record on the year.

The opening round game saw the Majors face the 8th seeded Lyman Majors. “We knew we were going to see their best pitcher right out of the gate in Ryker Choal. The boys did excellent job of being patient at the plate making him throw strikes, and when he did throw a strike we were able to put the ball in play,” said Sinclair.

Leading hitters were Luke Sinclair with 2 singles, Kade Braun and Rylan Peck each added a double, and Jaden Graber also added a single of his own to help the team to a 9 to 1 victory.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/