Gregory opens 2017 football season with win over Kimball/White Lake

The Gorillas secured their first win of the season in Kimball on Friday, August 18th by defeating Kimball/White Lake 46-16.

After a slow start, the offense came to life as time expired in the first quarter when senior quarterback Andy McCance found Blake Boes for a 26 yard touchdown pass. Jon Bakke ran in the two point conversion that put the Gorillas on top 8-0. Boes tracked down a 53 yard pass from McCance in the second quarter for Gregory’s second score to extend the lead to 14-0.

McCance then found Jayd VanDerWerff who made a tremendous 23 yard catch for the third score. Kimball/White Lake cut into the Gorillas lead with a 65 yard touchdown pass before Mc- Cance again found VanDerWerff on a 4 yard touchdown reception. VanDerWerff ran in the 2 point conversion to give the Gorillas a 28-8 halftime lead.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/